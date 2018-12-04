Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to post $212.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported sales of $224.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $975.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $979.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $950.71 million, with estimates ranging from $941.10 million to $961.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 320,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,183. The company has a market cap of $568.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

