Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) CEO Mathias J. Barton Sells 38,871 Shares

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after buying an additional 288,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 137,118 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 136,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after buying an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

