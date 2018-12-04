Dow Chemical Co. DE Invests $229.72 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stock

Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,027,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,723,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 31.4% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

