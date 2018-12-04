DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,656,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,219,000 after buying an additional 450,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,218,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,880,000 after buying an additional 371,622 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,854,000 after buying an additional 233,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,921,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DowDuPont stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dowdupont-inc-dwdp-shares-sold-by-people-s-united-financial-inc.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.