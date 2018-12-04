DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DSW were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in DSW by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in DSW by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DSW by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. DSW Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dsw-inc-dsw-shares-sold-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.