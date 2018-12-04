Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,237,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,829,000 after buying an additional 213,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,048,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,414,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,852,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,928,000 after buying an additional 404,088 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

