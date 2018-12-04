Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DUKE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.70 ($0.58). 278,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.75 ($0.62).

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

