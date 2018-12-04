Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY19 guidance at $0.79-0.84 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $917.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Duluth news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $156,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $812,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,033,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,369 in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

