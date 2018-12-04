DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DXC Technology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in DXC Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 25,678 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $2,340,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 30,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

NYSE:DXC opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

