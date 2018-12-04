Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Position Increased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Dycom Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 773,878 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 322,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,396,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of DY stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dycom-industries-inc-dy-position-increased-by-first-washington-corp.html.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.