Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stake Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stake Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dycom-industries-inc-dy-stake-increased-by-kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks.html.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.