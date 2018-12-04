Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

DVAX stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $708.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

