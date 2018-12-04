Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Increased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,003 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,813 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,143 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,715,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,039,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,193,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Stephens began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

