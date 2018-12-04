Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,514 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.59% of Altair Engineering worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 337,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 682,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 112,872 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

ALTR opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

