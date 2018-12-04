Eaton Vance Management Has $22.87 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.35% of Masimo worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masimo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masimo by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 108,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,180 shares of company stock worth $39,704,049. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

