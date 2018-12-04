Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MMV)

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco (NYSEAMERICAN:MMV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN MMV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801. Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.33.

About Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by Massachusetts municipalities. Its portfolio comprises investments primarily in education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, industrial development, transportation, and water and sewer sectors.

