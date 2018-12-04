Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 71,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,109. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

