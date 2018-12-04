Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 170,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,734. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/eaton-vance-tax-advantaged-global-dvd-etg-announces-0-10-monthly-dividend.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.