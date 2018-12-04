Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,133 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Editas Medicine worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,207,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 612,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 186,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 783,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 227,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 102,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,673,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $148,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,284 shares of company stock worth $1,575,135. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

