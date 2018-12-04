EJF Capital LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 137,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Nomura upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EJF Capital LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ejf-capital-llc-trims-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.