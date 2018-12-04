Elastic (ESTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 277,372 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $82.00.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

