Elastic (ESTC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.32–0.3 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.58 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.35–1.3 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 1,079,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,974. Elastic has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

