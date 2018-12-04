Encana (ECA) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.11. Encana shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1368306 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Encana news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,808.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 238,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Encana by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Encana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Encana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Encana by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

