Endava (DAVA) vs. TSR (TSRI) Head-To-Head Review

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and TSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million 4.45 $25.55 million $0.71 34.65 TSR $64.99 million 0.16 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A TSR 0.59% 4.67% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endava and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 4 2 0 2.33 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than TSR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endava beats TSR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

