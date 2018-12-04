Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Holdings Trimmed by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 1,216.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

ETP stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $44,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/energy-transfer-partners-etp-holdings-trimmed-by-fairfield-bush-co.html.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.