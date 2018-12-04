Enova International Inc (ENVA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Enova International worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $758.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.61. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

