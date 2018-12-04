EQT GP (EQGP) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQGP. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQT GP from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT GP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE EQGP opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.50. EQT GP has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT GP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in EQT GP by 18.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,776,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQT GP by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQT GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EQT GP by 42.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

