Equillium (EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equillium.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,672. Equillium has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

