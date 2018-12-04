Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $144.06 and last traded at $144.09. 3,063,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,037,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

Specifically, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,332 shares of company stock valued at $45,588,252. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,057,000 after purchasing an additional 427,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,131,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,020,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,284,000 after purchasing an additional 355,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

