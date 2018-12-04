Esterline Technologies (ESL) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esterline Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE ESL opened at $120.91 on Monday. Esterline Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,045 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

