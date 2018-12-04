Ethbits (ETBS) Market Cap Achieves $549,234.00

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Ethbits has a total market cap of $549,234.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethbits has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00008535 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethbits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.02285446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00149125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00192536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.38 or 0.10678617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ethbits Token Profile

Ethbits’ launch date was April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com.

Ethbits Token Trading

Ethbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.