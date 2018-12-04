Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after buying an additional 605,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,469,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 360,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

EVH stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $406,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

