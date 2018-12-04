Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after buying an additional 1,748,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after buying an additional 1,381,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,634,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,559,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James raised Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-aqua-cfo-benedict-j-stas-buys-8000-shares-of-stock.html.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.