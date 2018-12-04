Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after buying an additional 1,748,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after buying an additional 1,381,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,634,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,559,000.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James raised Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
