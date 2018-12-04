Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

