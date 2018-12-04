Express (EXPR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.57. 4,496,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,299,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The stock has a market cap of $457.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.02.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 897,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period.
Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
