Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Express Scripts makes up approximately 1.2% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 352,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

