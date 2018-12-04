F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,340. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In related news, insider Barry C. Robinson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,138.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 488,170 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 290,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,248,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

