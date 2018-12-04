F3Logic LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

