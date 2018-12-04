F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $185,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

VBR opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

