Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,403,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,391 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,619,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 175,154 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 786,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

