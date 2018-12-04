Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.98

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 51962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,703,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,576,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,401 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,637,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/fate-therapeutics-fate-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-17-98.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.