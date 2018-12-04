FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Badger Meter stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $958,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,602.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,935.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,256,650. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

