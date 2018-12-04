FDx Advisors Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,156,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 295,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

