FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,212,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,594,000 after buying an additional 722,092 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,482,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,773,000 after buying an additional 430,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,983,000 after buying an additional 345,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

