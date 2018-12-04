Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):

11/22/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Federal Realty have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Additionally, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company experienced rise in property operating income and lease rollover for comparable properties in the third quarter. It also raised its guidance for 2018. Notably, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

11/20/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $146.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $144.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Federal Realty posted third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. Results reflect growth in revenues. The company experienced rise in property operating income and lease rollover for comparable properties. It also raised its guidance for 2018. Notably, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Also, shares of Federal Realty have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Additionally, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

10/31/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 93,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,605. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

