FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Raised by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.35.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

