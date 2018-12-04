Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $45.84.

