Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Stake Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

