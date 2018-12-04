FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,420,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,309 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,001,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,750,000 after acquiring an additional 741,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

