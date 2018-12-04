Financial Analysis: Curaegis Technologies (CRGS) and BorgWarner (BWA)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 302.22 -$5.42 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $9.80 billion 0.87 $439.90 million $3.89 10.46

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Curaegis Technologies does not pay a dividend. BorgWarner pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BorgWarner has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -15,983.33% N/A -408.08% BorgWarner 5.26% 22.68% 9.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Curaegis Technologies and BorgWarner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 0 4 9 0 2.69

BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $53.92, suggesting a potential upside of 32.47%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Curaegis Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of power, safety, and wellness. The company operates through two segments, CURA and Aegis. It focuses on the commercialization of various technologies, including myCadian watch, a wearable device, which is used to predict and detect the degradation of alertness in a user, and reveal sleep and fatigue problems; Z-Coach, an e-learning tool that offers sleep training and education solutions to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness; and hydraulic pumps for off road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; turbocharger actuators; and thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

